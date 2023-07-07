Police respond to stabbing incident in Pocono Lake

Pocono Mountain Regional Police are responding to a stabbing incident in Pocono Lake in Tobyhanna Township.

Emergency units were called and dispatched in response to the reported stabbing of a 26-year-old male.

According to Arrowhead Lake Director of Public Safety Sal DiBenedetto, the victim was airlifted to a hospital and claims the stabbing incident was of a domestic nature.

This is a developing story.

