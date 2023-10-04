Police respond to threat report at Mitchell High School, student removed

Oct. 4—MITCHELL — A student was removed from Mitchell High School after a suicide hotline based in Kansas City reported it received a report of potential threat to an individual's safety at the school.

The hotline contacted Mitchell Public Safety at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oct. 4, and the Mitchell Police Division was dispatched to the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy, to which the report in question was traced. Officers responded to the scene within five minutes of the call, while officials with the school took immediate action to ensure the safety of students and staff on campus, according to a press release from the Mitchell School District.

Upon further investigation, officials with the Mitchell Police Division determined that the report was a false alarm. Though the report suggested that an individual was armed and posed a threat to himself, there was no weapon nor any imminent threat of suicide or violence. The student in question was removed from the premises.

"They pinged the location of the individual who made the call, and that location was the (MCTEA) building. The police were dispatched and simultaneously school administration were notified," Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, told the Mitchell Republic. "The student was located very quickly and was removed from class."

Childs said the Mitchell High School building, which is across the street from the MCTEA building, was put on lockdown per a request from law enforcement during the incident. Childs said school officials had located the student and removed him from class quickly after they were made aware of the situation.

Michael Koster, chief of the Mitchell Police Division, said about 10 law enforcement officers responded to the call. He said it took police less than 10 minutes to go from receiving the threat information to locating the student.

Koster said these types of incidents are taken very seriously, and the swift response from both law enforcement and school officials demonstrates that.

"I think it went well. Dispatch received information about a threat and officers responded to the MCTEA building and Mitchell High School itself, and quickly we were able to identify where this individual was and get them in hand," Koster told the Mitchell Republic.

He said he was not immediately aware if the student, who is under age 18, had been arrested in the incident, but he noted that the investigation would continue.

Childs said the student could face disciplinary action from the district itself for a false threat.

"We have policies and procedures in place that will dictate how we might move through that," Childs said.

Childs said the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and quick action in maintaining the safety and well-being of the school community.

"We commend the professionalism and efficiency displayed by all parties involved in this incident," the joint press release from the school and Mitchell Police Division. "The Mitchell School District remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all students, staff and visitors. We will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety protocols and measures in place are upheld and reinforced."