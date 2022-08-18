One man hospitalized after shooting in Penn Hills area

A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting in the Penn Hills area.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills.

A man who was shot in the arm and foot was found nearby and was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the shooting occurred throughout several blocks in the city of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local couple welcomes first baby while taking last ‘child-free vacation’ in Bahamas Families call for tougher sentence for drug dealer in Fentanyl cases Crash brings down light pole, shuts down part of busy North Side road VIDEO: Local mom working to make LifeVac devices available in public places DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts