Police respond to viral video of Arkansas man's arrest for piercing son's ear

A video said to be of a Tontitown man being arrested on a felony complaint of piercing his son's left ear has gone viral, prompting police to release a statement about their actions.

Jeremy Sherland is seen on the video as five police officers arrest him inside his home. Police confirmed the Thursday arrest.

Sherland laughs loudly, tossing his head up and he is heard saying, "Body art without a license!" He is then arrested on a felony complaint of piercing his son's ear at home and pushed out by the officers. In the video of the arrest, a woman says, "Guys, chill... What is really going on here, you know? This is ridiculous."

As Sherland is escorted by officers to a police car parked at the curb, a boy's voice says, "I wanted my ears pierced."

A woman who states she lives at the house says, "Piercing is done here without a license. It takes three cops, four cops, coming into my house with no permission. No permission and busted in my front door. This is the boy right here who got a pierced ear by his dad. These cops busted in my front door. Busted in the front door." She could not be immediately reached for comment about the video Sunday.

The video appears on several accounts, some with commentary. The Times Record reviewed one posted by @iamnugget770 who is identified on the account and in comments as the younger Sherland. Beyond the statement from police, the video could not be verified, but the Times Record continues to try to reach the family.

According to a statement Saturday from Tontitown police, Sherland faces complaints of violating an Arkansas law that restricts body piercing for children under age 16. The law allows for piercing of the earlobe. Tontitown police did not specify what part of the boy's ear had been pierced.

It is also unlawful to perform a piercing outside of an unlicensed facility.

Sherland, 45, was released Saturday from the Washington County, Arkansas, jail on $1,500 bond, online jail records showed. He also faces complaints of endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and obstruction of government operation.

"Officers were met by Jeremy at the front door. Officers asked Jeremy to step outside. Jeremy refused standing in the doorway with his hands behind the door and wall posturing himself. Officers told Jeremy he was under arrest and explained the probable cause for the arrest. Jeremy refused to comply. Officers then took him into custody," Tontitown police said in the statement.

The arrest followed a complaint made on Thursday by a Springdale Public Schools police resource officer, police said. The resource officer reported to Tontitown police that a juvenile male had shown up at school with his left ear pierced. The officer said he overheard the boy say that his dad was drunk when he forcibly pierced his ear.

"While sitting in class talking with other students and a teacher present, the juvenile male stated his dad was drunk and put him in a choke hold and shoved the piercing in his ear," Tontitown police said in the statement.

Officers went to Sherland's home on Thursday and said the man admitted piercing his son's ear, police said, but he refused to talk to them about the piercing further.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Video goes viral of Arkansas man's arrest over son's ear piercing