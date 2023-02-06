Police respond to weekend shooting on Franklin Gateway

Feb. 6—Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning on Franklin Gateway, but have been unable to identify a victim, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy said the shots came from a private party at a rental property at 1038 Franklin Gateway around 3 a.m. Saturday. A patrol officer in the area responded after hearing gunfire, and found the party's organizer and guests fleeing.

The guests who were questioned by police were from out of town, McPhilamy said. Police recovered shell casings and found a small amount of blood outside, but no victim was reported by guests or found on the scene.

Local hospitals have not reported any gunshot victims to the department either. McPhilamy said the case remains open.