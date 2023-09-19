Police respond to ‘yet another’ hoax bomb threat at Salem elementary school

Authorities in Salem responded to an elementary school Tuesday afternoon for a reported bomb threat.

The threat was called into Witchcraft Heights Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. and after a thorough search of the building, Salem Police deemed the incident a hoax.

In a press release, Chief Miller expressed his frustration saying in part this was “yet another” threat at the elementary school.

“The frequency of school threats which turn out to be hoaxes has dramatically increased in the last two years and presents a quandary for school personnel and public safety alike,” they said. “It is clear that we must always respond and take all threats seriously given what is at stake. The response, however, must also take into account the mental trauma inflicted upon school children who are exposed to repeated police emergencies and the small but real risk we take in moving them en masse.”

According to the school department’s website, grades 1-12 returned to class on August 29, marking at least the second bomb threat to Salem schools in less than a month.

Police say they’re committed to ensuring a safe and measured response to all threats made against schools in the district.

