Police Responded to a 911 Call and Left. Then a Child Was Killed.

Judynell Groce, a neighbor, lit a candle and left a blanket at a memorial for Ayden Wolfe outside his building in Harlem on Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)

The day before a 10-year-old boy named Ayden Wolfe was found beaten to death in his apartment in the New York City section of Harlem, someone called 911.

The caller reported hearing banging and screaming on the fourth floor in the St. Nicholas public-housing complex but did not know which apartment it came from. Two officers arrived, checked the hall and stairwell and listened at doors, but heard nothing. They called the number that placed the 911 call but no one answered.

After 12 minutes, they left.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The next day, Saturday, Ayden, a bright boy who a family member said hoped to become a professional YouTube gamer, was found naked and unconscious on the floor of his apartment, his body covered head to toe with bruises and cuts. His ribs were broken, prosecutors said. His spleen, liver and kidney were lacerated.

Medics could not revive him. His mother’s 34-year-old boyfriend, Ryan Cato, was arrested and charged with murder.

But the officers’ failure to find anything out on Friday — the officers appear not to have even knocked on any of the eight apartment doors on the fourth floor of 260 W. 131st St. — left the police commissioner, Dermot Shea, searching for an explanation.

“To be clear, the person allegedly responsible for Ayden Wolfe’s death is Ryan Cato,” Shea said in a statement Tuesday. “Nonetheless, I have directed the Office of the Chief of Department to review the police response Friday to determine if the officers’ actions were consistent with all department procedures and whether our current procedures need to be revised.”

The murder complaint filed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office Monday provided terrifying details on what the neighbors were hearing Friday, the second-to-last day of Ayden’s life.

According to the complaint, a homicide detective spoke to someone who said that around 3 p.m. that day, they heard banging and thuds against the wall inside Ayden’s apartment, a man yelling, “Do you want me to beat your ass, too?,” and a woman pleading, “Stop.” The person also heard a soft voice moaning in pain, the complaint said. The banging and yelling lasted about 40 minutes.

Story continues

On Saturday, the complaint says, at 11:45 a.m., the same person who had heard shouting and thuds Friday heard banging and thuds again, heard the same man yelling, “You thought yesterday was something?,” and asking, with a profanity, “You think this is a game?” The person heard, once again, a faint moaning.

Cato, who was arrested at least twice last year — once on charges of choking a woman, once on a charge of assaulting a school-bus driver — initially told the police that Ayden was injured outside the home. But surveillance video showed that the boy had not left the apartment the day he died, prosecutors said. Cato’s right hand was swollen, and he gave inconsistent accounts of injuring it at work, they said.

He was held without bail after his arraignment on second-degree murder charges Monday.

The police department declined to identify the officers who were sent to Ayden’s building around 4 p.m. on the day before he died and said they remained on active duty.

Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD detective sergeant who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the officers appeared to have done what they could with the information they had.

“They checked off all the boxes,” he said.

But Giacalone added that he would have taken additional steps, such as knocking on doors or reaching out to the building superintendent. The officers could also have conducted a reverse online search for the owner of the phone number.

When asked if the officers did any of those things, a department spokesman said “all actions” taken by the officers were listed in Shea’s statement; it mentions none of the additional steps that Giacalone suggested.

Ayden, an only child, had been attending elementary school remotely during the pandemic, prosecutors said, adding that he had been inside the apartment for months without in-person interactions with teachers, counselors or nurses.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his funeral expenses.

Giacalone said that the pandemic was likely to have made it easier to hide any abuse Ayden was suffering.

“You’re living with your abuser. What are you going to do?” he said. “Teachers play a big role in identifying child abuse, too, and that’s what gets lost in this.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company