One person dead, multiple others hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

Police responded to a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Jason James with Bryan Police said that the scene was secure, and victims were taken to the hospital.

One person was killed, and multiple others were hospitalized.

One person was killed and five injured in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

At a press conference Thursday, Lt. Jason James with Bryan Police said that the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. local time, and six ambulances responded to the shooting.

James said that the scene was secure and that victims were taken to the hospital.

Bryan Police chief Eric Buske said that the suspect may be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and that one person was killed in the shooting. Buske also confirmed that the suspect was in custody.

Four others were critically injured, and one victim suffered non-critical injuries, according to Buske. The victim who suffered non-critical injuries was hospitalized due to an asthma attack during the shooting, according to authorities.

During a pursuit with the suspect, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and is in "serious but stable condition," according to Texas DPS.

The Bryan Police Department confirmed the suspect was an employee of the business in an evening tweet. The motive is still unknown.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Thursday evening, confirming that the suspect had been arrested and adding that his administration was investigating the shooting with authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

