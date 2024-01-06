Police responded to Lynnhaven mall after fight; no current threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to the Lynnhaven Mall after a fight broke out between two juveniles, police said.

Social media began blowing up after people began commenting that there was an active shooter. However, it has been confirmed that there was no shooter, and the situation has been resolved.

The mall is open and there is no current threat.

