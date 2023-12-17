Police responded to over-night crashes and still looking for hit-and-run suspect

ST. LOUIS — Overnight, St. Louis police responded to two fatal crashes. The first occurred just after 3 a.m. on Germania Ave. at Sharpe Ave. in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood near the river. This was a one-vehicle crash.

Around 5 a.m. this morning, another one-vehicle crash took place, killing a woman driver at Halls Ferry Circle in the Baden neighborhood of North Saint Louis.

In a separate incident on December 15, police are actively searching for the owner of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Gravois Ave. and Nebraska Ave. in South St. Louis. The victim died in the hospital due to their injuries.

Updates on these incidents will be provided as more information becomes available.

