Police responded to shots fired Sunday morning near Campus Corner

Jan. 29—Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, three Norman law enforcement agencies responded to a gunshot near the intersection of Asp Avenue and Duffy Street.

According to a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies were patrolling the area when they heard a gunshot in the northern area of Campus Corner. The deputies subsequently witnessed a crowd dispersing from the area where the gunshot originated.

No injuries were reported.

CCSO deputies reported seeing multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene. Law enforcement intercepted one vehicle, but the vehicle's occupants were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Witnesses linked two separate vehicles to a suspect, but the CCSO, University of Oklahoma Police Department and Norman Police Department were unable to locate any suspects.

The law enforcement agencies were unable to recover any shell casings.