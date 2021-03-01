One person injured after unidentified shooter opens fire at an Arkansas school on the first day of in-person learning

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
police siren
Tino Plunert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Police are responding to an active shooter in a junior high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to KATV, an ABC News affiliate.

One person has been shot, KATV's Marine Glisovic reported. The identity of the person shot is not yet known. CBS affiliate WREG said the victim is a child in serious condition.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately to a request for comment from Insider.

The shooting occurred at Watson Chapel Junior High School on the first day back for in-person learning, KATV reported.

According to KATV, the police believe the shooter is no longer on school grounds. A male suspect has been brought into custody, according to WREG. His name and age have not yet been released.

All campuses within the school district were immediately put on lockdown and SWAT teams began scouring rooms and buildings, according to local reports.

"This was an isolated incident and all students students [sic] are safe at this time," a post on the Watson Chapel School District Facebook page read. "The parent of the student hurt has been notified so if you have not been notified by the school your student is safe and secure."

Shortly after posting that initial update, the page said parents are able to pick up their children from school.

"There will be a supervised release at the Jr High starting now," the post read. "Parents can pull through the drive thru and request for their child to be released. If the parents are not able to pick up their child, then the students can stay on campus until release at the end of the day. All students are safe!"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

