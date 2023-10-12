Police responding to armed barricaded person at Bluebonnet Circle in Fort Worth

Police in Fort Worth are responding to a possible barricaded person at a business on Bluebonnet Circle after reports of a person with a weapon walking down the street firing a gun, according to police.

Callers told 911 dispatchers around 2:20 that a man was walking around the circle firing off a gun, according to a police incident detail report, which provides preliminary information to officers responding to a call.

The shooting prompted TCU, which about one mile from Bluebonnet Circle, to send an emergency alert text to students and employees, warning them to stay away from the area or take shelter if they are already in the area.

Holly Ellman, a spokesperson for the university, told the Star-Telegram the alert was sent because of the proximity to the campus and that there is no indication the shooting presents a direct danger to the campus.

The university sent another alert around 3:10 p.m. saying there had been no changes to the situation and that students and employees should continue to avoid the area or shelter in place.

Police told the Star-Telegram just before 3 p.m. that patrol officers and the direct response unit were responding.

