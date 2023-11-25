Police responding to barricaded person in home in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Management Team have responded to a barricaded person in far East El Paso on Saturday morning, Nov. 25, police reported.

The incident is happening along the 14200 block of Honey Point. SWAT AND CMT were called out to the address shortly before 8 a.m.

Police say they originally were seeking a “wanted subject” who then barricaded themselves in a home.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

