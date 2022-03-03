Police responding to a call off Broadfording Road on Tuesday find body of a white male

Police say they found a dead man Tuesday morning off McDade Road near Broadfording Road west of Hagerstown and are asking the public for help in the investigation.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area about 9:40 a.m. for a report of a possible deceased person, according to Sgt. Carly Hose, the department's public information officer.

When they arrived, deputies found the body of an adult white male just off McDade Road, Hose said.

Hose said investigators are not releasing any details involving the man's identity, the condition of the body, about how long it had been there, whether it is suspicious or any clothes the man might have been wearing.

Hose said the only additional comment she can make is that the nearby community is not in any danger because of the death.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact Detective Clayton Stottlemyer at 240-313-2885.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Police find body of dead man of McDade Road near Hagerstown on Tuesday