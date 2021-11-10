Police responding to domestic disturbance find woman dead in home in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen, arrest her son

Nov. 10—Police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance early Wednesday in St. Paul found a 61-year-old woman dead and arrested her son on suspicion of murder.

The crime scene at the Payne-Phalen home was disturbing because the woman, who was unresponsive, was badly beaten and sustained significant head trauma, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Someone called 911 just before 4 a.m. to report a man was "out of control" and assaulting his mother inside the home in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue, Davis said.

Officers located a 38-year-old man inside the house and detained him without incident. He was identified as Christopher Aaron Olson and investigators interviewed him at police headquarters. They later booked him into the Ramsey County jail.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead in the home. Police said they will release her name after an autopsy is completed.

The homicide is the 33rd of the year in St. Paul. There were 34 in the city last year, matching the most on record, which was was set in 1992.