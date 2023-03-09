Police responding to fatal robbery in central Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating after a person was killed in an apparent robbery-turned shooting Thursday afternoon in central Lubbock.

According to LPD, officers were called at 3:43 p.m. for reports of a robbery at 13th Street and Avenue T. One person was shot and died at the scene. Other details, including how the victim was involved or if any arrests have been made, were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing situation and the story will be updated as more information is given.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police respond to fatal robbery in central Lubbock