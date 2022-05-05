Police responding to fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

Pittsburgh police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s North Side.

Police are currently responding to Arch Street.

BREAKING: Deadly shooting being investigated on Arch Street on the North Side. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/eGXwenciJ3 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) May 5, 2022

According to a public information officer on scene, the victim was in their late 30s and was shot multiple times.

Police told Channel 11 that there was potentially a light colored car seen fleeing the scene. It’s not clear at this time which way that car went.

Investigators said there are cameras all around the area.

There is no information on the identity of the victim at this time, or any word on potential suspects.

11 News has a crew at the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for the latest.

TRENDING NOW:

Homicide investigation underway after 9-year-old boy found dead in Westmoreland County Crane falls onto building in Shaler Man facing charges after allegedly fleeing police, wrecking into Port Authority bus VIDEO:Channel 11 explores how lottery proceeds benefit older Pennsylvanians DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts