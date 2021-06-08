Police responding to gunfire at 19th and Niagara find man shot in the chest

Jun. 8—Niagara Falls police are investigating a Monday night shooting incident at 19th and Niagara streets that left 29-year-old city man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. According to reports from the scene, officers were investigating a vehicle struck by gunfire at 19th and Niagara when a bystander ran up to the officers and reported an unresponsive man in a yard in the 400 block of 18th Street. Officers raced to the property and found the man who had been shot in the chest. Officers administered aid until Niagara Falls firefighters arrived. He was then transported to Erie County Medical Center by an AMR ambulance.

The victim underwent surgery Monday night and is currently listed in critical condition at ECMC. according to city officials.

The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident is contact the NFPD Detective Bureau at 286-4553.