Police responding to incident in Giles County

Jul. 11—Few details were being released Monday morning regarding an ongoing investigation in Giles County.

A statement released by the Giles County Sheriff's Office just after 8 a.m. indicated that law enforcement agencies are working an incident in the area of Poplar Street and Minton Street just outside the town of Narrows.

The statement said the public is asked to avoid the area, and to keep doors, windows, and vehicles locked.

"Please remain indoors unless you must be outside," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page. "Please report any suspicious activity in the area to Giles County Sheriff's Office at 540-921-3842."

No additional details were immediately released.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

