Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

·1 min read

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a man east of Atlanta early Tuesday after pursuing him from another Atlanta suburb where a kidnapping was reported.

A 911 caller in Chamblee reporting a kidnapping, and the man was shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Officers responding to the kidnapping call in Chamblee spotted the car and followed it into Decatur, where they tried to stop it. The car crashed and a man ran out, the GBI said.

“Police ran after the man, and during the incident officers fired their weapons," according to the GBI statement.

Few details about the reported kidnapping were released, but the GBI said the victim is safe. No officers were injured, the agency said.

Decatur Police tweeted that the active police investigation into the shooting early Tuesday shut down two busy streets and the railroad tracks in the center of Decatur, in an area between the city’s high school and middle school.

The GBI said it was called in at the request of the police department in Chamblee. The agency is often asked to investigate shootings when police officers are involved.

