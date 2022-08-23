Police are responding Monday evening to a report of an officer-involved shooting on the city’s West Side, police said.

There was a heavy police presence near the Wedgewood Village apartments on the city's West Side after Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting. Police dispatchers said it did not appear anyone was injured during the incident.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road for a report of men with firearms at their sides, police dispatchers said. When police arrived, the men fled and police aired reports of shots fired.

Dispatchers said that one individual was secured, and several firearms were recovered.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police responding to officer-involved shooting on West Side