'There.. was no active shooter': Live police updates after Princeton school hoax

Update, 11:50 a.m.: All Princeton High School students are being dismissed for the day after an active shooter threat prompted a massive law enforcement response to the school building, according to Sharonville police.

The threat proved to be a hoax, police said.

Police said students who take the bus will be picked up from the school and dropped off at their normal locations. Students who drive themselves to school will be able to access their cars and leave for the day.

Students who are normally picked up from school will be escorted to Vineyard Church at 11340 Century Circle Blvd., where parents can pick them up, police said.

There is still a heavy police presence at the high school, the department said, adding Princeton Middle School wasn't affected by the incident.

Princeton Schools: All students safe and accounted for amid 'rash' of school shooting, bombing threats

Update, 11:30 a.m.: Princeton Schools says that all students are safe and accounted for, adding the police response was prompted by a threat called in to the school district.

Parents wait near Princeton High School after reports of an incident at the school on Friday, September 23, 2022.

"There is and was no active shooter," the district said in an automated call. The school district said there's been a "rash" of threats against schools across the country.

USA TODAY found at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats made at schools across the country just last week.

Authorities haven't publicly said the incidents are related, but experts say these intentional false reports have similarities. Their origins can be difficult or impossible to trace, but waves of false alarms are often the work of disgruntled pranksters trying to disrupt school or malicious bad actors trying to sow fear. And such hoaxes seem to increase around this time of year with students returning to classrooms.

Parents and relatives of students left work to rush to the school, parking over a block away, to find out if their loved ones were in danger.

"They don’t have this under control. There’s no order. The response was there, but we’re (parents) over here and don’t know what’s going on," said Markita Richardson who has a daughter attends Princeton High School. "We’re getting phone calls from our kids that 11 people were shot, but then police are telling us it’s a hoax? And the attitude police were giving over here to parents, who are just worried about our kids, isn’t cool."

Police dispatched to Princeton High School after Cincinnati-area school threat; call appears to be a hoax

Update, 11 a.m.: The Sharonville Police Department says officers were dispatched to Princeton High School Friday for a reported active shooter, though it appears to be a hoax.

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene checking the building. Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

Police arrive at Princeton High School before 10:30 a.m., parents told to go to Vineyard Church

Previous reporting: Police are responding to an emergency reported at Princeton High School, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police cars and emergency vehicles were seen arriving at the school shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The school, located at 100 Viking Way, off Chester Road, in Sharonville, appears to be on lockdown.

Parents coming to the school are being asked to go Vineyard Church, Hamilton County emergency services posted on Twitter.

Parents reporting to Princeton High School should report to the tennis courts through the south entrance. — Hamilton County 911 (@HCCC911) September 23, 2022

Emergency dispatchers did not say what the nature of the call was.

Parents are gathered outside pic.twitter.com/16UC3QYd1y — Victoria Moorwood (@victoriaamwood) September 23, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Princeton High School: 'There... was no active shooter' in Cincinnati