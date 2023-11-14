Police responding to Pueblo Mall after man drives vehicle into food court; no injuries reported

Pueblo police are responding to an incident Tuesday afternoon in which an individual crashed their vehicle into the food court of the Pueblo Mall.

Police were called to the mall just after 2 p.m. on a report of an active shooter — though no injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m. Tuesday — and arrived on scene in just over three minutes, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.

Police say they "immediately identified a suspect in a vehicle and attempted to stop him" but the suspect fled in his vehicle through the parking lot with officers in pursuit.

The suspect then drove the vehicle, which appeared to be a small Kia SUV, through the entrance doors located on the west side of the mall leading into the mall's food court. Officers were able to take the male suspect into custody after a "protracted struggle," according to the release.

While in custody, police say the suspect indicated he had bombs in his vehicle so officers evacuated the building. The Pueblo Metro Bomb Unit is responding. The mall will be closed for an extended period of time.

Videos posted to Facebook shot directly before the crash showed an individual in a silver KIA SUV being pursued by a Pueblo police cruiser in front of the mall before steering the vehicle onto the curb and directly through the mall's front doors.

This is a developing story. Check back at chieftain.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man drives vehicle into Pueblo Mall food court; police responding