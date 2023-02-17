Police responding to reported armed carjacking near Seattle University

Shawn Garrett
Police are responding to a reported armed carjacking in the First Hill neighborhood near Seattle University.

Just before 5 p.m., Seattle police posted on social media they were investigating an armed carjacking in the 800 block of Broadway.

There were no reported injuries and suspects have not been located.

Seattle University was also on lockdown as police searched the area.

This is a breaking news story.


