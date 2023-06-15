Police responding to reported dead body find person seriously injured

Police say one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries early Wednesday evening after officers responded to central Lubbock for reports of a possible dead body.

Police responded at 4:47 p.m. to a call reporting a possible dead body in the 5400 block of 39th Drive, according to a statement from LPD.

EMS was called and took a person to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The nature of the person's injuries and other circumstances involving the incident were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police responding to reported body find person seriously injured