Police: Man accused of robbing Evansville bank tried to change clothes at nearby Target

EVANSVILLE − A man suspected of robbing the Old National Bank branch at 3888 N. First Ave. about 12:40 p.m. Thursday apparently tried to throw officers off his track by buying new clothes at a nearby Target store, according to police.

Lt. Kevin Day saw Derrick Wayne Staser in the parking lot as he walked away from the store and stopped him at 1:15 p.m. after noticing that he fit the suspect's physical description − a white male, of stocky build in his mid-40s with a short beard and arm tattoos, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Staser, 47, of New Castle, Indiana, is facing preliminary charges of robbery and intimidation.

While searching Staser before his arrest, officers found large sums of money in both pockets of his shorts, as well as an Indiana ID card with his name, police said. Day noticed that Staser's shorts and shoes looked brand new and didn't match the jeans from the robbery suspect description.

In Staser's pocket officers found a receipt for shorts, shoes, glasses and a watch purchased just a few minutes earlier and all of which Staser was wearing, according to the affidavit. Store surveillance cameras showed Staser choosing the items and taking them into a dressing room where he discarded his old clothing.

Packaging for the items, as well as a red envelope matching the description of one used in the robbery, were found in a trash can at the Target entrance, police said.

A bank teller was brought to the parking lot and identified Staser as the robbery suspect.

While he was being taken to the Evansville Police Department for questioning, Staser asked for a lawyer and then complained of chest pain and was taken to Deaconess Hospital, police said. After he was medically cleared, Staser was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teller told police that Staser entered the bank and slid an envelope across the counter with a note written on it that said: "Give me all of the money out of both drawers, no dye packs or money tracers! Put money in the envelope. DO NOT hit the alarm. I'm gone."

The teller also said that while he was putting money in the envelope that Staser "was sweating profusely and licked his lips constantly." After the suspect left, the teller activated the hold up alarm, and employees locked the bank doors.

Police found the envelope with the note on it in a trash can in front of Target along with packaging for the shoes and watch on the receipt from Staser's pocket, according to the affidavit.

Staser also has pending pending robbery and burglary cases in Clark County where he failed to show to court hearing on Thursday, according to Indiana court records.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police say an Old National Bank branch in Evansville was robbed