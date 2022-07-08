Police responding to reports of teen shot in Kennewick

Tri-Cities police officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Kennewick.

Scanner traffic indicates a 16-year-old may have been shot in the back near the Garden Vista Mobile Home Park on Friday just after 1:30 p.m.

Kennewick Police were searching for a shooting suspect near Garden Vista Mobile Home park in Kennewick on Friday.

Scanner reports said the shooter may have driven away from the scene. Kennewick Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Garden Vista is just off of East 10th Avenue.

This story is developing.