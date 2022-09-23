Police responding to shooting in Aliquippa

Police in Beaver County are responding to a shooting in Aliquippa.

County dispatchers said officers and medics were sent to the 1100 block of Main Street at around 2:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

It is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Young boy chokes on fried piece of plastic covered in batter from Chick-fil-A, family members say Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash Boil water advisory issued for multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods after water main break McKeesport Police investigating incident involving a child with a gun DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts