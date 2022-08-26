Police responding to shooting at apartment complex in Beaver County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Beaver County, investigators say.

Dispatchers confirm that police and EMS were called to the 300 block of Superior Avenue in Aliquippa.

State troopers are also responding to the incident.

A lot of state police troopers at apartment complex in Aliquippa after a shooting. We see medics here, but unclear on extent if injuries.



Beaver Co DA tells me he is on his way @WPXI pic.twitter.com/OFkfAQAtxa — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 26, 2022

The extent of any injuries is unclear at this time.

The Beaver County district attorney said he would be arriving at the scene of the shooting shortly.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

