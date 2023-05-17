Police responding to shooting near apartment building, popular restaurants

Atlanta police confirmed they are responding to a shooting in a busy area of northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened just after 12:15 p.m. at 930 Howell Mill Road, according to officers.

The address belongs to The Brady Apartments and several restaurants, including Superica and Eight Sushi Lounge.

Police confirmed that at least one person was shot. It’s unclear the extent of their injuries or the exact location where the victim was shot.

