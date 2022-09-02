Police responding to shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are responding to a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive.

A representative from Pittsburgh Police confirmed the officers were on scene in response to a reported shooting.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10:32 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

