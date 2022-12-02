4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh

A 4-year-old girl and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say there are two persons of interest at this time.

Officers believe 15 rounds were fired.

Drones and K-9 units were used in the search for the suspected shooters.

Allegheny County dispatchers said three people were taken to a hospital but details about a third are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

