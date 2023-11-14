Police responding to smash-and-grab at North Bend outlet mall find Coach storefront destroyed

Police in North Bend responding to a burglary call Tuesday morning found a Coach storefront in shambles, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at the North Bend Outlet Mall.

According to police, the front of the Coach outlet store had been destroyed by the rear end of a silver Toyota 4Runner.

Later, an Issaquah Police officer spotted the car on Interstate 90 and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver did not stop and drove away at high speeds down I-90.

According to police, per state law, a pursuit was not authorized.

The incident remains under investigation.