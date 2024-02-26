Police responding to wooded area in Titusville

Police in Titusville are responding to a crime scene investigation Monday.

Several Titusville police officers and a Crime Scene Investigation unit are investigating near a wooded area at Willow Creek Boulevard and Grissom Parkway.

Officers were seen emerging from the woods in the area carrying shovels and a rake.

Read: ‘Significant investigation’: Sheriff to announce arrests at news conference Monday

Titusville police have not said what sparked the investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: ‘Sickening’: Man accused of abusing, burning 8-month-old baby, sheriff says

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.