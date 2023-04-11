Police respond to Pitt campus for reports of shooting, no evidence of shots fired

A large police presence was called to the University of Pittsburgh for reports of shots fired on Monday.

Police received information claiming shots were fired at Pitt’s Hillman Library.

Pittsburgh police say there is no evidence of a shooting and that there were no victims.

The building was safely cleared.

Students can now return to the library to retrieve their belongings.

Channel 11 has reached out to university officials for more details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

