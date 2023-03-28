Police response to Nashville school shooting saved "many lives," mayor says

Law enforcement officials took down the shooter who opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday within 14 minutes of receiving the initial call, according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

"That's amazing, even for our remarkable group and it saved, I think, many lives," Cooper told CBS News.

The mayor said the shooter had established a "tactical position." He said he has seen police body camera footage from the shooting, which shows officers "rushing into gunfire."

The video shows a lot of "jostling and moving in," and the sound of gunfire can be heard, as well as the voices of officers communicating about their positions. Cooper said it was "clearly" a scene that would have been even worse if police had not gotten there quickly.

Cooper spoke with President Biden on Monday. He said gun laws were not on the agenda.

"The president was saying, reminding all of us, that he has had a lot of experience, and he focused on the excellence of our public safety response here, too, but also the mental health, the trauma, the PTSD both for the community and for the officers themselves," Cooper said.

Cooper expressed the importance of supporting and looking out for one another during this time and encouraged people to contribute to a fund created for the families of the school shooting victims.

Security camera video shows the moment tornado hit Mississippi high school

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals

Kyra Sedgwick makes movie directorial debut alongside husband Kevin Bacon