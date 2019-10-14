Police response to 'transphobic' stickers branded 'extraordinary'

Transphobic stickers which have been appearing in Oxford city centre - Oxford Pride / SWNS

A police force has been accused of “incredible irresponsibility” for treating the display of transphobic stickers around Oxford as a “serious crime”.

Some of the stickers, which have been dotted around the city centre, state: “Woman: noun. Adult human female” and “Women don’t have penises”.

Thames Valley Police has announced that those responsible could be charged with a public order offence and has appealed for witnesses.

It said: “Officers are investigating a large number of offensive stickers that have been placed across Oxford city centre containing transphobic comments.

"It is believed they started appearing in March within the High Street, Catte Street and Parks Road area.”

PC Rebecca Nightingale, the investigating officer, added: "Behaviour like this is not acceptable and we take incidents of this nature very seriously.”

The stickers feature graphic images Credit: Oxford Pride/SWNS More

Michael Biggs, Associate Professor in Sociology at the University of Oxford, suggested that the police had overreacted.

“This is literally the Oxford English definition of what a woman is,” he said.

“I can’t believe that needs any stance at all. To say that a dictionary definition is a terrible hate crime is extraordinary. The police is being incredibly irresponsible."

Hundreds, or even thousands, of the stickers have been put up around Oxford since March, the police have said.

Transgender supporters have been removing the labels and replacing them with pro-trans messages.

They contain messages such as: “Non-binary finery” and “trans women are women.”

Mr Biggs said: “If putting up stickers is a crime then it should apply to both sides.

“The police are taking one side in what is quite a heated political debate and that’s not their job.”

Thames Valley Police did not reveal the content of the stickers when it issued a statement appealing for witnesses.

It reportedly said that the content and appearance of the stickers was “not suitable for sharing.”

Zayna Ratty, the chair of Oxford Pride, said the stickers were “inducing hate crime”.

She told the Oxford Mail: "I'm not sure why this is being categorised as a public order offence instead of a hate crime.

"If it was a racist sticker then I think it would be classified as a hate crime.

Police are investigating Credit: Tristan Potter/SWNS More

"Why aren't trans and nonbinary people being afforded the same protection in law as other people on this occasion? Everyone should be treated the same."