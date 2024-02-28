Police retention is a challenge in NC. Josh Stein will be in Fayetteville to talk about it.

The top prosecutor in the state will be in Fayetteville this week to highlight the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Josh Stein will be joined Thursday by Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden and Sheriff Ennis Wright at a 3 p.m. news conference at the Fayetteville City Council Chambers on Hay Street.

“Towns and cities across North Carolina continue to face a series of challenges to public safety — including law enforcement shortages that make it difficult to respond to violent crimes,” Stein’s office said in a statement.

As of Feb. 6, there were 58 vacancies for sworn officers at the Fayetteville Police Department, according to a public record request.

“Attorney General Stein is working to address these shortages and recruit and retain more public-spirited officers to keep North Carolinians safe,” the statement said.

