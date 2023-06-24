Police return to the scene of Richardson murder in hunt for new evidence

Jun. 24—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) detectives paid a return visit to the scene of an infamous murder.

Investigators started their day Friday prying the boards off the doors and windows of what was once the home of popular North End businessman Jessie Richardson. The owner and operator of Richardson Fast Food Deli on Highland Avenue was discovered dead in his home on Calumet Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve 2019.

Since then, Falls Police detectives say they've never stopped looking for Richardson's killer or killers. But the lack of an arrest over the last two and half years has left investigators frustrated.

"We've never stopped working on (the case)," a veteran detective said Friday. "The investigation is active and continuing."

Armed with a search warrant, sources said CSU detectives returned to the home in the 1200 block of Calumet Avenue looking to "extract" additional evidence that might not have been useful at the time of Richardson's murder.

"(Forensic) technology has improved and is (still) improving, and we're looking to see if there's more (evidence) that we can extract (from the crime scene)," an investigator said.

Crime Scene Unit detectives brought their mobile unit to Richardson's home and could be seen removing items from the home. One investigator called the latest search "productive."

Police have said that over the last 30 months they have conducted dozens of interviews and followed up on numerous leads. Detectives have not said whether they have identified a suspect in the case.

At the time of the homicide, then Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said investigators were "exploring every option."

Richardson, 69, was found by police lying on the floor of his bedroom. Investigators determined that he had died from a gunshot wound and they recovered a gun and a spent shell casing at the crime scene.

Detectives said they also recovered additional evidence from inside Richardson's home that led them to label his shooting as a homicide.

Family members told police that they last spoke to Richardson on the afternoon before his death and that he had been working at his restaurant during that day.

Richardson was well-known throughout the Cataract City, described by city leaders as "a pillar of the business and culinary communities, and a stalwart of Highland Avenue." Former Falls Police Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said, "(Richardson) always enjoyed serving the youth from the neighborhood which gave him time to mentor them, encouraging them to lead lives free of violence. His absence will leave a void in the community."

Investigators have not previously commented on a possible motive for the killing, though there has been speculation that Richardson could have died during an attempted robbery.