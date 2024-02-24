Police reunite stolen 8-week-old Pomeranian puppy with Winter Haven teen

Previous coverage: A man and woman steal an 8-week-old dog from a 15-year-old girl.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old girl was reunited with her 8-week-old Pomeranian puppy after it was stolen on Feb. 13.

On Saturday, Winter Haven police returned the dog, Willow, to the teen. The dog was thankfully unharmed and in good condition.

Police have not released the details of the rescue, but detectives are working on leads.

Where the ‘rich are getting richer’ in Florida, according to new analysis

“We are absolutely thrilled that we had this reunion today,” Police Chief David Brannan said. “The most important thing right now is this young girl has her puppy back safe and sound.”

On Feb. 13, the teen was walking along 6th Street Southeast around 2:30 p.m., carrying the puppy, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to her, followed her around a parking lot, and asked to see her dog. When the teen lifted the dog, a woman snatched the pup.

The driver then handed Willow to her passenger and took off towards Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The teen told WFLA that she got Willow a few weeks ago as a gift after she sold her pig at the FFA Youth Fair.

No additional details were released by police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.