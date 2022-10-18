Police reveal details about alleged serial killer's criminal past

Reuters Videos

STORY: UK police are investigating the apparent assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds and beaten.The incident happened during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (October 17) in the city of Manchester in northwest England.In video posted online by the BBC, a man in a black cap and a pony tail can be seen being hauled by several men through a gate into Chinese consular grounds. The protester, known as Bob, is then kicked and punched by five men as he lies on the floor. Police at the scene eventually step in to free him. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told Reuters police inquiries were ongoing in the circumstances.They added that their officers responded immediately to diffuse the situation.Speaking after the incident to the BBC, Bob who had recently emigrated from Hong Kong said the protest was peaceful."Several people from the Chinese consulate came out and destroyed our belongings. When we tried to stop them, they dragged me in, and then punched and kicked me. Later, the British police pulled me out again. It's unreasonable and should not be done. Because we have the freedom to express things. This is the reason why we came out to protest. The so-called government of Hong Kong says we are 'thugs', what are people in your government in China doing now? Who are the thugs? We are a peaceful demonstration. Why beat us?"Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a post on Twitter, Alicia Kearns, Conservative Member of Parliament and head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on the Chinese ambassador to be summoned. (Insert tweet) The Chinese consulate in Manchester offered no immediate reply to requests from Reuters for comment.But at news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters he wasn’t aware of the situation.He added the Chinese embassy and consulates in the UK always abide by the laws of their host country.A friend of the man involved, who was also at the scene, said Bob had been left with cuts and bruises to his face, and went to hospital for treatment.Protesters with banners had been outside the consulate during the first day of the Communist Party Congress.It is widely expected that Xi will be granted a third five year leadership term during the twice decade event.