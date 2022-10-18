Police reveal details about alleged serial killer's criminal past

Wesley Brownlee, a man suspected of killing six people and wounding another in a series of shootings in Northern California, has a criminal history that includes convictions for drug crimes, authorities said. Brownlee was arrested on Saturday.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Vance, Ryan trade blows in nasty second Ohio U.S. Senate debate

    On Monday, Republican J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) went head to head for a second debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. The two candidates tried to appeal to undecided voters in the closely-watched race that shows polls in a virtual tie just three weeks before November’s midterm elections.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Confused Floridians Arrested for Voting as DeSantis Cracks Down

    The Tampa Bay Times obtained footage of police nabbing people targeted by the governor's election fraud task force. Many say officials told them they could vote

  • Pink's Legs Are Mega-Toned Roller Skating In Fishnets And Booty Shorts On IG

    Pink is dropping a new single and she shared an IG pic of her strong legs in fishnets and roller skates to promote it. Pink loves going hard in her workouts.

  • Mom burglarizes post office with her 24-year-old son, Georgia deputies say

    The pair was arrested in Florida and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

  • What we know about the arrest of the accused Stockton serial killer

    Here's where things standing with the investigation into Stockton's serial killings on Oct. 17, 2022.

  • Biden border chief accused of falling asleep during meetings on migrant crisis, ‘disengaged’ with job: report

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus was criticized by current Biden administration officials in new Politico report for allegedly being "disengaged" in the job.

  • Watch Japanese rock climber battle black bear halfway down mountain

    Japanese black bears make their homes in trees and on steep slopes, and the climber accidentally got too close for comfort

  • MacKenzie Scott Makes History with $84.5 Million Donation to Girl Scouts amid Divorce

    On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of the USA announced billionaire MacKenzie Scott's generous gift, the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's history

  • Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia

    Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia.

  • How cold will this Thanksgiving be? Farmers Almanac has metro-east weather predictions

    Here’s what to expect this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.

  • A 100-person fistfight broke out at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper when a gang met to celebrate a member getting out of prison: reports

    The 100 customers are believed to be members of a local gang that booked out the entire restaurant, Japanese media reported.

  • Rod Stewart rents home in Berkshire for Ukrainian refugee family of seven

    The musician will pay the bills and rent on the house for at least a year

  • Rivalry renewed: Kemp, Abrams push divergent visions in Georgia governor's debate

    On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp faced off against Stacey Abrams for the first time this race in Atlanta.

  • Trial Begins Over Arkansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth

    The closely watched case—in which both sides argue they are acting in the best interest of children—has already received input from major medical organizations, LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Biden Administration.

  • Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon

    The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder

  • Prosecution Witness Testifies Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant With Second Child

    A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes adamantly stood by his testimony during an unusual court appearance Monday. The prosecution witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made a remorseful appearance at Holmes’ Silicon Valley home after the trial, raising questions about potential misconduct. The 75-minute hearing opened the same day that Holmes, 38, had been scheduled for sentencing following her conviction on four felony co

  • Cadillac Celestiq vehicle footage

    The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury automaker's new halo sedan. The electric car features dual electric motors making 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. It has Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, four-wheel steering and a 111-kWh battery offering a range of more than 300 miles. The car is around 18 feet long, more than an Escalade, but it's lower than a CT5. The body is made of carbon fiber and composite panels with real aluminum trim. Giant aluminum castings make up the lower part of the chassis. The interior can be customized in just about any way imaginable. It also has 55 inches of display for the front passengers and an electrically dimmable panoramic sunroof. The base price for the Celestiq is more than $300,000, and production begins in December 2023

  • Probe as protester beaten inside UK Chinese consulate

    STORY: UK police are investigating the apparent assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds and beaten.The incident happened during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (October 17) in the city of Manchester in northwest England.In video posted online by the BBC, a man in a black cap and a pony tail can be seen being hauled by several men through a gate into Chinese consular grounds. The protester, known as Bob, is then kicked and punched by five men as he lies on the floor. Police at the scene eventually step in to free him. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told Reuters police inquiries were ongoing in the circumstances.They added that their officers responded immediately to diffuse the situation.Speaking after the incident to the BBC, Bob who had recently emigrated from Hong Kong said the protest was peaceful."Several people from the Chinese consulate came out and destroyed our belongings. When we tried to stop them, they dragged me in, and then punched and kicked me. Later, the British police pulled me out again. It's unreasonable and should not be done. Because we have the freedom to express things. This is the reason why we came out to protest. The so-called government of Hong Kong says we are 'thugs', what are people in your government in China doing now? Who are the thugs? We are a peaceful demonstration. Why beat us?"Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a post on Twitter, Alicia Kearns, Conservative Member of Parliament and head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on the Chinese ambassador to be summoned. (Insert tweet) The Chinese consulate in Manchester offered no immediate reply to requests from Reuters for comment.But at news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters he wasn’t aware of the situation.He added the Chinese embassy and consulates in the UK always abide by the laws of their host country.A friend of the man involved, who was also at the scene, said Bob had been left with cuts and bruises to his face, and went to hospital for treatment.Protesters with banners had been outside the consulate during the first day of the Communist Party Congress.It is widely expected that Xi will be granted a third five year leadership term during the twice decade event.

  • The Cruise Industry Wants You Back, But Is The Public Ready for a Post-COVID Reunion?

    “Cruises were never the problem; COVID was.”

  • Winter storm drops 18 inches of snow, leaves thousands in the dark in Michigan

    More than a foot and a half of snow has fallen across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, and thousands of power outages have been reported as a powerful storm system spins across the region and brings frigid temperatures from the Midwest to the Southeast and Northeast this week.