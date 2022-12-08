Police reveal ID of Philly slain 'Boy in the Box'

Storyful
Drivers in Estes Park, Colorado, were stopped in their tracks on December 2 when a large herd of elk rushed across a roadway.Video by Steven Shank shows the deer displaying fine herd behavior, as they swiftly gather and run as one across the junction.Shank told Storyful that he was driving home when the herd came stampeding across the road. “Some of them ran five feet in front of our car,” he said.The local elk are a popular tourist attraction in Estes Park, according to visitestespark.com, with the town holding an Elk Fest each fall to coincide with the animals’ annual rut. Credit: Steven Shank via Storyful