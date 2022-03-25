Police reveal more details about fatal I-85 shooting, ask for help finding suspect’s car

Police on Friday asked for help finding a white Dodge Charger that may have been involved in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of a 19-year-old father on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

Uriah Diondreus McCree of Kings Mountain was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said it’s still unclear what led to the shooting at about 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-85 near exit 13, Edgewood Road. That’s about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

Someone fired shots into the car, WSOC reported.

On Friday, police released a stock photo of the type of Dodge Charger they asked the public to help them find.

The car is a 2012 or later model with dark tinted windows, spoiler and possibly factory chrome rims, according to a news release by the Gaston County Police Department.

The car was southbound on I-85 before leaving the interstate onto exit 10 toward Kings Mountain and Shelby on U.S. 74, police said.

Police said they hope the public will help tell them identify the occupants of the car, although they released no details on how many passengers they believe were in the Charger.

Officers found McCree “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the news release.

McCree’s mother, Christina Michaels, told WSOC she is desperate to find the killer.

“I want to look at them, I want to know who killed my son,” she said.

McCree had a 1-year-old child, Queen City News reported.

“He had his whole life ahead of him,” friend Erica Livingston told QCN. “It’s just really sad.”

A $1,000 Crimestoppers award is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call Bessemer City police Detective J. L. Henderson at 704-629-2235 or Detective Stacey Brogdon at 704-866-3320. Information also can be left anonymously on the Crimestoppers tip line, 704-861-8000.