Police reveal name of Friday night shooting victim in Fayetteville

The victim in the Friday shooting death near Cumberland Street has been identified Wednesday, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Naeem Syed, 44, of Fayetteville, was found dead in the area of Orange and Chance streets, the release said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:08 p.m. Syed was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

No further information has been released Wednesday, the release said.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation, and anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call lead Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

