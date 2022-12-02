Police reveal why star football player shot to death outside Dave & Busters was targeted

Police now say two teenagers who shot a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were just looking for someone to rob.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett County Jail Friday, where police revealed more details about the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt in October.

DeWitt was a star football player at Jefferson High School in Jackson County. He was with his girlfriend on a date at the time that he was shot.

Police said they now know the suspects, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson met the victim just days before they shot DeWitt.

Bryan and Richardson were arrested in Anderson, South Carolina days after the shooting.

