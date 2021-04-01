Police review says Derek Chauvin could have ‘ended restraint’ when George Floyd stopped resisting, court hears

The Week

So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge.