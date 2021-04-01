Police review says Derek Chauvin could have ‘ended restraint’ when George Floyd stopped resisting, court hears
A former Minneapolis police sergeant who was called to the scene of George Floyd’s arrest to do an initial use of force review told jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Thursday that police could’ve let up Mr Floyd sooner once he stopped resisting arrest.“When Mr Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended their restraint,” David Pleoger said.Officers remained on top of Mr Floyd for minutes as they arrested him, including after he went unconscious and paramedics arrived to check his vitals.