Police review second case in Athens of small child exposed to fentanyl

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a second case this summer in which a baby was potentially exposed to the dangerous drug fentanyl and "actually overdosed."

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett this week said an investigator is gathering information from the hospital, the Department of Family and Children Services and other sources to see if a criminal investigation is warranted.

In June, a 15-month-old child in Athens overdosed and died after being exposed to narcotics, according to police. In this most recent case, the approximately 6-month-old child survived the exposure, noted a police report.

Police said the child was exposed to fentanyl on Aug. 16 at a home in a neighborhood off Jefferson Road.

Police learned a resident of the house was a user of heroin and fentanyl. However, the report did not point to whom may have used the drug that day as there were four adults living at times in the house.

In June, police reported a 15-month-old child was exposed to fentanyl, opiates and Benzodiazapine at a home on Oak Hill Drive. The child was taken to a hospital in Athens, then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Augusta, where she died.

The Northeast Georgia Drug Task Force once seized bags of candies in Athens that were laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Pamela Renee Graves, 59, of Elberton, who was babysitting her granddaughter, was arrested on June 27 on charges of possessing a controlled substance and murder. She remained in the Clarke County jail on Wednesday with bond set at $40,000.

Under the bond conditions, if released, Graves is not allowed to be around any minor children and is barred from the home on Oak Hill Drive.

What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and was developed for pain management for cancer patients, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. But due to its opioid properties, it is often abused and added to heroin to increase its potency.

What's being done to address fentanyl epidemic in Athens, Clarke County?

Athens-Clarke police and the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced on July 22 they had created a joint effort to address the fentanyl epidemic, which in July may have claimed the lives of two people. The autopsy reports have not been released yet.

Police said that 12 people have died this year in Athens who used the drug and there possibly more as those cases are pending toxicology reports from the State Crime Lab.

