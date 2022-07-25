Police reviewing surveillance video from drive-by shooting that left 8 injured

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a drive-by shooting at a gas station that could help them identify a gunman who opened fire on eight people, all of whom are under the age of 22.

On Monday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden stopped by the Shell gas station at 1695 Northside Drive, where he spotted special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives using a K-9 to search for evidence, including shell casings and guns.

Seiden also spotted shattered windows that had been hit by the gunfire.

“I was shocked,” said Kenny Johnson, who manages a local business in the area. “This is very disappointing.”

As of Monday afternoon, police hadn’t released a motive.

The shooting happened just feet from the Diamond Club, a popular strip club that uses the Shell’s parking lot on the weekends.

Seiden also stopped by the strip club hoping to speak with the owner or a manager, but no one was available.

An employee who did not want to be identified told Seiden off camera that what happened was unfortunate, but it had nothing to do with the strip club’s employees or customers.

