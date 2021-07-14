Police up reward to $3,000 for arrest in shooting death

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

Jul. 14—Brunswick Police have upped the reward to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Brunswick woman in broad daylight on a city street last month.

Also, police continue to seek the public's help in locating 20-year-old Chequerdo Dashawn Foy, who is sought for questioning in the case and "is not a suspect at this time," Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said. Police describe Foy as Black, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a Honda Civic with a temporary license plate of C0415678. Surveillance video captured the vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

"Investigators believe that Foy may be able to fill in the missing gaps to this case so that we can move forward with an arrest for those responsible," Smith said Wednesday.

Police said a man shot Shannon Riley at around 4 p.m. on June 24 after the two argued outside at Mansfield and Stonewall streets. She was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she died.

After nearly three weeks without an arrest, police posted a $1,000 reward Tuesday. Police more than doubled that reward Wednesday to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in Riley's killing. The Georgia Bureau of investigation is assisting Brunswick investigators in the case.

Anyone with information on Foy's whereabouts or who has any information that would lead to an arrest in the case is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

Information can also be submitted to the Silent Witness email at bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.

